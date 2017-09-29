Photo: U.S. Air Force Academy. Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, addresses racial slurs recently found at the Academy Preparatory School with Academy cadets, staff and faculty, Sept. 28 2017.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. - The U.S. Air Force Academy reports the Air Force Academy Security forces are investigating after racial slurs were found Monday on dorm message boards of five African American cadets at the preparatory school.

“If you’re outraged by those words, then you’re in the right place," Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria said Thursday addressing cadets and faculty.

“That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School, has no place at USAFA and has no place in the United States Air Force,” Silveria said.

Silveria instead recommended talking about issues and focusing on solutions, adding that there’s power in diversity.



“It’s the power that we come from all walks of life, that we come from all parts of this country, that we come from all races, that we come from all backgrounds, gender, all make-up, all upbringing,” he said. “The power of that diversity comes together and makes us that much more powerful.”



Silveria’s speech has been shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook. The tweet from the U.S. Air Force has also gone viral with more than 4,000 shares.

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect--then you need to get out."-Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/njCktv5Fmp — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) September 28, 2017



“If you can’t treat someone from another race or different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out,” Silveria said. “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then get out.”

© 2017 WXIA-TV