The Atlanta Track Club is working to add cold water to the end of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

The Atlanta Track Club is making a big investment in cold water for the 48th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

"Last year was one of the warmest on record, and we saw that the water as it was held for participants in the meadow got a little warm," said Executive Director Rich Kenah.

Kenah gave 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie a tour of the warehouse, where 50 ice troughs are being stored.

"Ice, water bottles, troughs, regrigeration trucks for 60,000 folks requires about 100 staff just on that," Kenah said.



For Kenah, it's about safety and making race day better for all the runners, whether they're in the first wave or the last.

"It's our job to make sure their experience at the end is a good as the person who wins the race," he added.

FULL COVERAGE | AJC Peachtree Road Race

Kenah knows a lot about racing.

He was part of the U.S. Olympic Team in Sydney in 2000 and won bronze medals in two world championships.

Rich Kenah, Director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, was a member of the 2000 U.S. Olympic Team in Sydney.

"My background as an elite athlete helps me deal with the pressure and the adrenalin flow that you have on race day," he said.

Kenah said he is ready to lead his fourth AJC Peachtree Road Race.

"I would point to it as the world's largest running party because it's is more than a race," Kehan explained.

In addition to adding cold water at the end, Kenah said the Atlanta Track Club will install a video board near the starting line to give participants a better view of the race.

© 2017 WXIA-TV