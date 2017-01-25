Albany veteran digs through rubble to find, fly American flag

Kaitlyn Ross / 11Alive

ALBANY, Ga. -- As soon as it was safe to go outside, Milton Snipes went looking for his American Flag. It was buried in the debris in his backyard. But within hours, his neighbors helped him get it back up.

"A lot of things can happen to us, but a lot of people died for that flag. That flag is important to me. Very important," Snipes said.

The Vietnam Veteran has lived in this neighborhood since the 70's and says he couldn't believe the destruction the tornado caused. Since the weather cleared, he's been sitting on his front porch, talking to cleanup crews as they come by.

Photos | Aerials of tornado damage in Albany, Ga.

"They put the power lines back up in the middle of the night even. They're working furiously at it. So our prayers and attitudes go out to the people who are putting up the power lines," he said.

Officials said more than 363 homes were damaged by the most recent storms. The community was hit just two weeks ago by another tornado that tore up the opposite side of town. In all, county officials said more than 50 percent of the population has been affected.

Snipes says they'll come together to move on.

"It's been tough and it's been rough. We've been through some times, but we'll be back again when we'll get this cleaned up...be back to where we were and hopefully even better," he said.

RELATED | How to #HelpGA storm victims

That's what he sees when he looks up at the flag.

"That's why the flag is up there to let you know that we're not through. We're coming back," he said.

Officials said it will take months to rebuild. The official damage estimate is more than $100 million and they're still waiting on approval for federal funds to help.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)