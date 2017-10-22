"All Fore One Golf Tournament" raises $20,000 for Dunwoody schools

DUNWOODY, GA - Supporters of Dunwoody schools and corporate sponsors helped the inaugural "All Fore One" Golf Tournament take in $20,000.

The organizing committee donated the money in the form of a big check to the "Game On" campaign, represented by parents and staff at Dunwoody High School.

All Fore One is made up of volunteers from the DHS feeder schools, including Dunwoody Elementary, Austin Elementary, Vanderlyn Elementary, Kingsley Elementary, Chesnut Elementary, Hightower Elementary and Peachtree Charter Middle School.

The goal of Game On is to make significant improvements to the DHS campus and athletic facilities.

The work has already started. New bleachers were installed last week along one side of the DHS track.

The inaugural All Fore One tournament took place on October 2nd at Dunwoody Country Club.

Nearly 100 golfers participated, including 8 members of the Dunwoody police department and 4 local firefighters.

Area principals, business owners and residents also attended.

The second annual All Fore One golf tournament is scheduled for October 1st at DCC.

