Almost 2 years after giraffe death, mom gives birth again at Dallas Zoo

Katie with her newborn giraffe at the Dallas Zoo. (Photo: Dallas Zoo)

Almost two years after the sudden death of Kipenzi the baby giraffe at the Dallas Zoo, Katie has given birth to a new baby boy.

In April of 2015, long before the virtual sensation April the giraffe, more than two million people watched Katie give birth to Kipenzi as it was aired live online. But in a tragic accident, Kipenzi suffered a fatal neck break when she ran into the edge of the giraffe habitat just months later in July.

"We've just been watching every minute of Kipenzi's life," said Jenina Smith, of Irving, in 2015. "All the videos of her running and out with her family and so it's just really, really sad."

But now, the Dallas Zoo is once again celebrating life with the birth of a new giraffe.

"We are thrilled to share the news that our beloved Katie the giraffe gave birth to a bouncing baby boy giraffe calf on Tuesday afternoon," read a statement from the Dallas Zoo Friday. "Mom and baby are both healthy and doing very well! And at last check, the little guy stood at almost 6 feet tall, and weighed in at about 150 lbs."

The giraffe was born at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

