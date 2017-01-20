Alpharetta K-9 awarded Purple Heart

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- A local K-9 officer was honored with a Purple Heart on Friday
Back in October, Mattis, a K-9 with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, was injured after chasing a pair of suspects who were attempting to flee from a traffic stop.
Mattis jumped over a guardrail and fell 30 feet. He was rushed to have emergency surgery for a lacerated liver and heavy internal bleeding.
Both suspects he was chasing after were arrested and police found a backpack full of cell phones, credit cards, and IDs.
Mattis was honored at the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety's annual awards event on Friday.
