Alpharetta K-9 awarded Purple Heart

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- A local K-9 officer was honored with a Purple Heart on Friday

Back in October, Mattis, a K-9 with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, was injured after chasing a pair of suspects who were attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

Mattis jumped over a guardrail and fell 30 feet. He was rushed to have emergency surgery for a lacerated liver and heavy internal bleeding.

Both suspects he was chasing after were arrested and police found a backpack full of cell phones, credit cards, and IDs.

Mattis was honored at the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety's annual awards event on Friday.

(© 2017 WXIA)