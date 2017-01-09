ALPHARETTA, Ga – A Fulton County elementary school was without heat for most of Monday, leaving many children huddled in their winter coats and shivering throughout the day.

But some parents are even more outraged over the fact Lake Windward school administrators did not tell them about the problem until hours after the school day was over.

“None of the parents were informed or given the chance to pick up our children early,” said Nikki Durban-Jackson, who has two first-grade students at Lake Windward. “We weren’t notified that the school didn’t have heat until we received an email from the principal around 7 pm.”

One of Durban-Jackson’s children said the school was “freezing, and he was shivering all day,” she said.

In her email, Principal Julie Morris said “It was fun to welcome students back to the second semester for the 2016-2017 school year!

“Just to keep you in the loop, our heat was not working correctly in some parts of the building today. Fulton County Schools' maintenance crews responded quickly and worked to get the heat properly functioning. I have been assured by maintenance crews that the problem has been resolved and that all heating units are now heating properly. We will continue to monitor this situation to ensure the health and safety of our students.”

“Personally, I find this unacceptable,” said Durban-Jackson. “It was negligent of the school to not contact families to let them know that the school had no heat.”

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature in Alpharetta was 41, which came late in the afternoon.

Only the school’s media center and library had heat, and Durban-Jackson said one of her children’s substitute teachers took some students to the media room to warm up at different times of the day.

Fulton County schools spokesperson Susan Hale said systems were checked and running fine Sunday night, but a malfunction occurred Monday morning.

“By early afternoon, the issue was identified and repaired,” Hale said. “Teachers and students did an excellent job managing the unexpected situation and we don’t anticipate this occurring on Tuesday.”

“I don’t trust the school’s judgment anymore,” Durban-Jackson said. “I will be at the school on Tuesday to make sure the heat is working. The school really failed in its responsibilities.”

