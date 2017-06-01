(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Online retailer Amazon has begun hiring for 1,000 full-time positions at its new fulfillment center in Jefferson, Ga.

According to a new release, associates at the 850,000-square foot facility will pick, pack and ship large customer items such as furniture, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

Employees will receive "competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package," according to the release.

Applicants can apply online at: amazondelivers.jobs

Back in April, Amazon announced that it would be added 30,000 part-time positions, including 5,000 jobs in virtual customer service.

PHOTOS: Inside an Amazon fulfillment center:

PHOTOS | Top 25 Highest Paying Jobs





© 2017 WXIA-TV