Amazon is hiring people in Georgia

Amazon

Looking for a job with a reasonable commute? Amazon is looking for people in Georgia to work from home!

Amazon posted that they’re looking for seasonal employees to work part-time and full-time.

Open positions in Georgia include seasonal campus associate, full-time fresh associate (to deliver groceries), full-time warehouse and Prime Now associates. Pay seems to range between $10 an hour to $11 an hour.

There are also "virtual" positions available for Japanese-fluent workers and for their Costa Rica customer service center. The virtual contact center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so the ideal candidate should be able to work nights, weekends, early mornings, holidays or whenever needed.

The states they’re looking for people in are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

If you’re interested in applying, tap or click here.



