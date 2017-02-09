WXIA
American Airlines flight diverted to STL for ‘security check'

An American Airlines flight was diverted to ST. Louis for a 'security check.' (NBC)

Kristen Reed, WXIA 10:53 AM. EST February 09, 2017

ST. LOUIS – An American Airlines plane headed to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to St. Louis for a ‘security check’ Thursday morning.

According to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, American Airlines flight 534 took off from Columbus, Ohio, and landed in St. Louis after a security issue.

Lambert-St. Louis Airport tweeted they are assisting in a security check and that the airport is fully operational. 

 

 

Police and fire officials are on the scene.
 
No other information is available at this time.
 

 

