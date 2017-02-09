American Airlines flight diverted to STL for ‘security check'

ST. LOUIS – An American Airlines plane headed to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to St. Louis for a ‘security check’ Thursday morning.
According to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, American Airlines flight 534 took off from Columbus, Ohio, and landed in St. Louis after a security issue.
Lambert-St. Louis Airport tweeted they are assisting in a security check and that the airport is fully operational.
Police and fire officials are on the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
