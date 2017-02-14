American Girl releases its first boy doll

There are two new American Girl dolls set to be released this week - and one is a boy!
His name is Logan Everett, and he's American Girl's very first boy character doll.
He's a drummer and his accessory is a drum set. He plays alongside his female singer-songwriter friend Tenney Grant, who's also a new character.
Both dolls will be released on Thursday.
American Girl says it plans to launch a wide range of dolls this year, many of whom embrace diverse backgrounds, experiences and personalities.
