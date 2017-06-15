An inside look at a prisoner transport bus

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Envelopes with powdery substance found in Karen…Jun 15, 2017, 4:08 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Men seen in SC were likely not escaped Ga. inmatesJun 15, 2017, 3:01 p.m.
-
Sheriff Sills has a message for the escaped inmatesJun 15, 2017, 11:53 a.m.