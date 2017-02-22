Ancient burial site set to be relocated to build office building

Tennessee construction crew unearths 1,000 year old Native American grave site; developer may relocate remains despite objections. (NBC)

(WSMV) Developers have discovered a significant ancient burial site dating back 1,000 years along Highway 100 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fesmire Properties is constructing a commercial office building there.

According to the Native American Indian Association, at least 40 stone box graves from between the 12th to 16th centuries were found.

Native American activist Albert Bender said the graves should not be moved.

"The standard of the moving of your graves by your ancestors is something to be very upset about. It's something that would disturb white people, black people, Hispanic people, anyone," Bender said.

According to Tennessee law, developers have the right to move the graves because they couldn't find any blood relatives.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2m0Q9gO

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved