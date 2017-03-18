Another intruder breaches White House grounds

NBC

WASHINGTON, DC – Another intruder breached the White House grounds on Saturday, prompting a full lockdown.

Metro police say the incident happened just before 1 pm. Police said the man failed to get over the White House fence beyond the bike rack barrier.

Witnesses say two officers tackled the person and held him on the ground to keep him detained.

The said police yelled at passers-by to “get back” and clear the area.

President Trump was in the White House on Saturday.

