Arkansas lineman electrocuted in Ocilla

An Arkansas power worker was electrocuted while working on a power line in Ocilla Wednesday evening.

The man was transported to the burn center in Augusta Thursday morning, according to Irwin County EMS Director Jerry Edwards.

According to Georgia Powers Spokesperson Holly Crawford, the man was part of the 8,000 personnel brought in to help with power restoration following Irma, but he was not a Georgia Power employee.

Georgia Power released a statement regarding the incident, which says: “The injured lineman was not a Georgia Power employee. The safety of Georgia Power crews and all of the personnel working with us around the clock to restore power for customers following Hurricane Irma is our top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the lineman.”

