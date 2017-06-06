Armed 'suicidal' woman arrested on Downtown Connector

ATLANTA -- An armed, "suicidal" woman from Tennessee was arrested on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta on Tuesday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were responding to a notice from the Soddy Daisy Police Department out of Hamilton County, Tenn.

Troopers caught up with the woman on the Downtown Connector and arrested her without incident.

The woman's daughter was with her in the vehicle, according to the GSP.

There were no injuries.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

