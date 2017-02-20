Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Photo: Defense Department)

President Trump said Monday that retired Gen. H.R. McMaster — a noted writer and intellectual who once headed up a unit dedicated to anticipating future military challenges — will be his new national security adviser, replacing the dismissed Michael Flynn.

"You're going to do a great job," Trump told McMaster as he made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump also announced that Keith Kellogg — who had been the acting national security in the week since Flynn was fired — would be McMaster's chief of staff.

McMaster, described by Trump as "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience," is the director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, an internal think tank that looks at future threats and how to deal with them. He is also Deputy Commanding General, Futures, at the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command.

Thanking Trump for the appointment that does not require Senate confirmation, McMaster told reporters that "I would just like to say what a privilege it is to be able to continue serving our nation. I'm grateful to you for that opportunity, and I look forward to joining the national security team and doing everything that I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people."

Kellogg also thanked Trump, and said he is "very honored and privileged to serve alongside with H.R. McMaster, ... He's a great statesman, a great Sargent."

McMaster, viewed as one of the Army’s leading intellects, holds a doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He is a decorated combat veteran whose innovative leadership in counterinsurgency helped secure the restive city of Tal Afar in Iraq from Sunni insurgents in 2005.

McMaster, a protege of Defense Secretary James Mattis, is also a noted author.

His 1997 book on the Vietnam War -- Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam -- has been required reading for many national security officials.

McMaster has been calling for a larger and better-equipped Army to face growing threats to national security. The Army, until plans were announced recently to grow the ranks, has been shedding soldiers.

The new national security adviser warned the Senate in testimony last year that the Army had shrunk its ranks too far and lacked the new weaponry it needed to keep pace with U.S. enemies. It been “outranged and outgunned by many potential adversaries,” he told a panel of the Armed Services Committee in April.

Advanced weapons mean the Army’s main armored vehicles, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and Abrams tank, “will soon be obsolete,” he said. There Army has no plans to replace either vehicle.

The president also suggested that another finalist for the national security adviser's job, former U.N. ambassador John Bolton, would eventually be hired for a different position.

"We'll be asking him to work with us in a somewhat different capacity," Trump said of Bolton. "Knows a lot. He had a good number of ideas that I must tell you I agree very much with"

The moves come a week after Trump asked for Flynn's resignation for lying about the substance of a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn's firing took place amid a series of investigations into possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia, which has been accused of interfering in last year's presidential election by hacking Democrats close to presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

In the wake of Flynn's removal, McMaster takes over a National Security Council that still has many unfilled jobs and a reputation for chaotic management.

After a weekend of job interviews, Trump said of McMaster: "He is highly respected by everyone in the military and we’re very honored to have him."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.