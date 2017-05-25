Arrest made in Lithonia murder

LITHONIA, Ga. -- Investigators have arrested a man in a Lithonia murder.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Adaren Carter, 21, was taken into custody at a gas station in Atlanta on Wednesday.

He's accused of shooting Tyler Bingham during a robbery on May 7.

Carter is charged with felony murder and armed robbery. He was scheduled to be booked into DeKalb County Jail.

