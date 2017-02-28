Arrests follow freak accident on college campus

(NEWSER) – A freak accident left the
Jeffny Pally was sitting up against a garage bay door at a fire station near her dorm on the Storrs campus around 1:15 a.m. when the door opened as fire crews responded to a call. The 19-year-old sophomore fell back and was struck by a
On the evening of Oct. 15, Pally attended a party at the
Pally arrived around 10:30 p.m. and stayed about two hours, during which witnesses say she had one to five beers; she reportedly drank prior to the party, and her blood alcohol content was .25, more than four times the drunk-driving limit.
The 60-year-old shift commander who drove the Tahoe told police he did feel a bump as he exited, but assumed what he saw in his rearview mirror was fire equipment.
Pally's body was discovered upon the fire crew's return to the station for what WTNH reports was a false alarm sparked after two students allegedly set off a stolen fire extinguisher in a dorm. They face criminal mischief and larceny charges.
(Last year, a court ruled that parents could be held responsible for underage drinking.)
This story originally appeared on Newser:
More from Newser:
Newser is a USA TODAY content partner providing general news, commentary and coverage from around the Web. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.
USA Today/Newser
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs