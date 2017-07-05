Arson suspected in early morning house fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Police believe someone intentionally set fire to a house in Lawrenceville early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames pouring from the home on Kibbe Circle around 6:30 a.m.

Before firefighters arrived, neighbors made an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish the flames using a garden hose. No one answered the door.

Firefighters found the right side of the home and part of the attic in flames when they arrived. They were able to get in the house and rescue a dog.

No one was injured in the fire. The occupants, two adults and three children, were not at home and have been displaced.

Investigators determined that the fire had started at multiple points on the outside of the house. They believe an accelerant was used to spark the fire.

A motive has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Gwinnett Fire at 678-518-4890.

