As 'Missing Richard Simmons' wraps, his rep speaks out on 'hurtful' podcast

Richard Simmons isn't missing.

That's the conclusion that the smash-hit Missing Richard Simmons podcast came to after six episodes, the final of which dropped this Monday. But though the podcast may not have unearthed anything salacious, it has directed the public's attention to the fitness superstar, who abruptly retreated from public life in 2014. During the podcast's run, the LAPD made a wellness check on Simmons' home, and reported that the the 68-year-old star was "fine."

Simmons' representatives have been increasingly public with statements reporting the same, and denying rumors that he is overweight or transitioning his gender. Speaking by phone to USA TODAY Wednesday, Simmons' manager Michael Catalano hammered on how damaging the podcast, hosted by former friend of Simmons' Dan Taberski, has been, calling it "hurtful."

"In a way for Richard, it brought up all these things that have been out before that we really felt were misrepresentations," Catalano explained. "And it’s hurtful, unfortunately, it just is. In his quest to try to uncover this mystery or however he phrased it, it’s done some damage."

"Personally I’m not a fan of what the podcast tried to accomplish," Catalano said. "I think in many ways it (dug) up a lot of old news, stuff that people already were aware of. We certainly have responded and refuted all along. There was nothing new to investigate."

Catalano made an appearance on the final episode of Missing Richard Simmons to try to clear things up, after previously refusing to be on the show. "I really felt after following it and realizing how many people were being impacted by it and how many people it was reaching, I felt it was very important to try to go on the record and try to set the record straight," he explained

"I can't say that Richard is better because of the podcast," Catalano told Taberski in the interview. In the episode, Taberski admitted that he threw out the original ending for the podcast when he was able to interview Catalano -- who made it clear that Simmons would not appear on the show. In the interview, he also stressed that Simmons wants his privacy and asked fans to give that to him.

"He's earned it, this is his story," Catalano said. "He has, certainly, the right to write the ending."

The manager reiterated that sentiment to USA TODAY.

"I think it’s hard for us to imagine or understand the choice that Richard’s making right now, but I do think it’s a choice. I mean I know it’s a choice," he said. "And I feel like he certainly has a right to a choice. We hope people understand. I get it. I get that it’s disappointing, I get that it’s sad for people."

He did say that one positive outcome of the whole thing was the "conversation" around privacy it started.

"It’s also become bigger than just about finding Richard. I think it has opened up a nationwide dialogue about where are the lines of privacy drawn," he noted. "And to that end, I think that’s good. I think that discussion is healthy. And that’s good."

As of Wednesday morning, Missing Richard Simmons remains the fourth most popular podcast on iTunes.

