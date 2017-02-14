An adorable Georgia toddler is continuing to melt hearts across the country.

Late last year, 11Alive first introduced you to Asher Nash. The boy's mother said that he hadn't been submitted by a children's modeling agency because the child has Down's Syndrome.

After hundreds of thousands of people rallied to his support, Asher landed an interview with OshKosh B'Gosh. And once they saw him, they couldn't resist his smile: Asher got the job!

Asher's first ads arrived around Christmas.

And Asher's continuing to book jobs! Here's a look at his Valentine's Day photos:

Next month, Asher is flying to California to shot a Down syndrome awareness campaign with the cast of the TV show Born This Way.

Go Asher!

