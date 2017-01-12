Ashley Zhao's father says 'I can't find my daughter' in newly released 911 call

STARK COUNTY - Liang Zhao began his call to 911 dispatchers earlier this week by saying he needed some help.

"I can't find my daughter," he added.

His daughter, five-year-old Ashley, was later found dead Tuesday at Ang's Asian Cuisine in Jackson Township. The family owns the restaurant.

As the call progressed, the 911 dispatcher asked, "So you haven't seen her in five hours?"

Zhao responded, without sounding frantic, or panicked. "She was there sleeping... where was she sleeping in the restaurant. We all saw her sleeping there... and we got busy and then... uuuh after it got busy we started cleaning up. We opened the door and she's not here."

Both Zhao and his wife, Mingming Chen, are now facing charges.

Listen to Liang Zhao's full call to 911 dispatchers below:

