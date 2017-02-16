At $250M, this 'giga-mansion' just might be a steal

PHOTOS: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com )

(TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Now that the average mega-mansion is beginning to become a bit ho-hum, it’s time to turn to the new kid on the block, the giga-mansion that takes decadence soaring to a new level.



“Billionaire” is the twenty-first century’s answer to a new housing niche from developer Bruce Makowsky. Deeply entrenched in the luxury market for the last 25 years, whether it be in fashion, fine art or multi-level design projects in real estate, he has hit the pinnacle of his career in designing and producing this deeply luxurious and decadent residence that leaves mega mansions in the dust. Makowsky realized that those of average billionaire status were comfortable finding and buying homes in the plentiful $50 million range, but what about those who had amassed multiple billions? They expected something more - a giga-mansion.

To begin his project, Makowsky studied land from the ground and air until he found the perfect spot in the hills of Bel Air with a 270’ view reaching from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean beaches of Malibu. Watching the five-year construction of the 38,000-square-foot project come together has been the subject of much conversation and speculation, keeping neighbors, real estate professionals and the average lookie-loo well entertained for the duration.

Gushing with unimaginable amenities, the basics of the home include 17,000 square feet of outdoor deck living space and 21,000 square feet of indoor living. There are two master suites, ten large VIP guest suites, 21 luxury baths, three gourmet kitchens, five bars, a massage studio and wellness spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center. But why stop there? In addition to that grandeur, there is also an 85-foot glass-tile infinity swimming pool, a 40-seat James Bond-themed theater and a four-lane bowling alley and lounge. And the pièce de résistance?

PHOTOS: $250 million home

The “auto gallery” contains a $30 million collection of exotic cars and motorcycles! And yes, there’s more - it comes with over a hundred notable art installations and all furnishings, an outdoor pop-up theater, two fully-stocked champagne and wine cellars, the most advanced home tech system in the world, two alligator-upholstered elevators and to sweeten the pie just a little more, . . a massive candy wall in the game room with help-yourself glass cylinders of every favorite. . . and let’s not forget the helicopter! But who maintains all this, you ask? The personal chef, a masseuse and five other full-time employees who live on site in a separate staff wing and whose salaries have been paid for the first two years of ownership.

Giga-mansion “Billionaire” is not only the crown jewel of Bruce Makowsky’s fabulous career, but will also be the crown jewel possession of its upcoming buyer and is currently America’s most expensive listing. With virtually every bell, whistle and drop-dead view imaginable, it might be a bargain at $250 million.

If that's too much, this one can be yours for just $159M:

More interesting homes:

PHOTOS: Georgia mansion built for $40M sells for $8.8M

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com