At Christmas, awaiting the birth of quadruplets

Andrea Furey of Loveland, Ohio, pregnant with quadruplets, spends time on her computer while waiting in her room. Now at 31 weeks gestation, the goal is for her babies to spend 35 weeks in the womb. (Photo: Amanda Rossmann, The Cincinnati Enquirer)

CINCINNATI — From the window of her hospital room, she watched the longest nights of 2016 settle over this city's western hills.

Her room grew dim. The hour for prayer arrived. Lying back in bed, she moved her swollen belly and began, as always, with gentle words from childhood.

But as Christmas approached, she raised a plea, more fervent with each sunset: a little more time.



“I feel that God is looking out for us,” said Andrea Furey, 32, of Loveland, Ohio. “I just trust whatever path he’s put us on. I don’t think he’s going to give us more than we can handle. Whatever that looks like.”

Furey is pregnant with quadruplets, the first set in the Cincinnati metro area in more than six years.

Baby A weighs 3 pounds 8 ounces, Baby B is 3 pounds 7 ounces, and Babies C and D are each 3 pounds 1 ounce. On Thursday, in her room in the special-care unit at TriHealth's Good Samaritan Hospital, Furey passed the 31-week milestone.

Her target date is Jan. 12, and her hope is that if she can make it, her three girls and one boy will be big enough and healthy enough to avoid a stay in Good Sam’s neonatal intensive care unit.

So for Furey, her husband, Mike, 34, their toddler son and their families, this year’s holidays are wrapped up in expectation of a rare birth of their own.

“My wife’s doing an awesome job of carrying these babies, and she’s a great mother, and she’ll continue to do so, even though this situation is definitely not normal,” Mike Furey said. “What we’re facing? We’re ready for the challenge.”

Meet cute, start a family

The Fureys are from Toledo, but their work paths brought them to Cincinnati. One night in June 2011, they met at a pub in the Hyde Park neighborhood in one of those isn’t-this-a-small-town situations.

“When we introduced ourselves and said our last names, it turned out that I was actually working with his brother at the time in sales, and he went to college with my brother," Andrea Furey said. "So I said, ‘Oh, are you Joe’s brother?’ and he said, ‘Oh, are you Danny’s sister?’ ”

They had a big wedding in 2013 in Perrysburg, Ohio, a Toledo suburb.

They aimed to start a family. But Andrea Furey has dealt with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can cause infertility, so she sought out Dr. Michael Thomas, who has been practicing reproductive medicine at University of Cincinnati Health since 1988.

“Always, the whole goal is one healthy pregnancy,” Thomas said. “But you always have that discussion about the possibility of two or more.”

Since 2007, fertility specialists have taken greater pains to avoid the multiple-baby births somewhat common in the early decades of in vitro fertilization and other modern methods of reproduction. Because a uterus has limited seating, more babies in a pregnancy can reduce chances for healthy delivery and early life.

After trying for a year, the Fureys had Teddy in August 2015. They were so delighted that not long after when Andrea Furey found herself sitting near Thomas at a Cincinnati Reds game, she promised the couple would be back to try again soon.

A, B, C . . . D

This year, they did. In anticipation, the Fureys sold their in the city and moved Teddy and Bailey the dog into a five-bedroom rambler in the suburbs. They figured they had at least a year before Andrea Furey would become pregnant again.

They joined St. Columban Catholic Church in Loveland. But they barely had a chance to speak with the pastor when they got the news.

“One week after we moved in, we found out I was pregnant,” Andrea Furey said. “Two weeks later, we had the ultrasound, and the doctor said, “ 'There’s a baby A and a baby B and a baby C and, yup, there’s a baby D.' ”

Andrea Furey had taken medication to stimulate her ovulation and knew going in that at least two eggs were mature enough to be fertilized. Thomas explained that at least two less-mature eggs had quickened, too. The babies each have an amniotic sac and placenta.

The shock hit them hard. But the Fureys never wavered in their decision to accept the challenge of quadruplets and not to reduce the pregnancies.

They asked us three times, and each time, it was an immediate no," Andrea Furey said. "Even without being Catholic, I don't know how you do selective reduction when you're doing fertility treatment and you work so hard to get these babies."

By 24 weeks, Andrea Furey took a leave from her job in sales to go on bed rest at home. She made it four weeks.

On Nov. 30, she felt contractions and went to Good Samaritan. She was early in labor and came so close to delivering that the crowded neonatal intensive care unit made space for four super-preemies. But then the care team, led by Dr. Kim Brady, a well-known Cincinnati maternal health specialist, stopped labor.

Brady confined the expectant mother to the special-care unit, where she has spent December.

“I’ve had quads go to 36 weeks, but those are pretty rare,” Brady said. “In (the Furey) case, everything would have to be looking pristine, but at 35 weeks, those babies would not have to go to the NICU, which would save health-care dollars.”

3 pink sweaters, 1 blue

Days and nights in the special-care unit can be crushing with boredom, but Andrea Furey’s parents have come into town, and her mother takes her on the one allowed 20-minute wheelchair ride a day. Mike Furey, a project manager at Paycor payroll services, comes to the hospital after work.

He said Bailey the dog has been fretful, but Teddy has rolled with his mother’s absence.

"We do a lot of Facetime," Andrea Furey said, and her eyes welled up.

The St. Columban community is abuzz and "itching to help" the Fureys with meals and other assistance, said the Rev. Larry Tensi, the pastor. One church family is hosting a visitor from Ireland who "has already knitted three pink and one blue sweater for the babies.”

The Procter & Gamble Co. has committed to providing coupons for a year's worth of diapers and wipes for the Furey babies. Alison Blankenship, head of P&G’s global baby-care communications, said the company estimates that one baby uses about 2,268 diapers a year.

From her laptop and smartphone, Andrea Furey has been ordering Christmas presents online that her husband's mother is wrapping at home. She is working on a digital baby book for Teddy.

She has consulted quad — quadruplet — blogs for advice and found rule No 1: "A routine is really important."

The babies will be named Michael, Abigail, Molly and Hazel, for Andrea Furey’s grandmother. She said she senses personalities: Michael is easy-going. Abigail is a mover.

Molly sat on the ribs for so long that Andrea Furey feared she’d never draw a pain-free breath again.

Now the babies are 31 weeks along. Indications are they are doing well.

Every day, as the sun sets over the city, Andrea Furey reclines in bed for her devotional. She always begins with the prayer she has known since she was a little girl — Now I lay me down to sleep | I pray the Lord my soul to keep — and she ends with the chant: One more day, just one more day.

