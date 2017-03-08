At least 66 vehicles damaged by rocks, baseball bats

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- At least 66 vehicles, including a sheriff's patrol car, were damaged by rocks and baseball bats across Paulding County overnight Monday.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the suspects drove all over the county throwing rocks at cars and breaking out windows. In some cases, the suspects used baseball bats to shatter windows.

Authorities said the incidents were "sporadic in location and not isolated to one area."

Surveillance camera captured part of the crime spree, according to authorities:

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-443-3015.

