A gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing at least three people before being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.
Miami NBC station WTVJ says nine people were shot and three killed in the shooting.
According to reports via police radio at the site, the incident appears to involve one shooter who is reportedly in custody.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said all services have been suspended at Fort Lauderdale for the time being, given the situation there, and the ongoing investigation.
According to WTVJ, security at Miami International Airport has been tightened as a result of the situation at Fort Lauderdale. They also said that Florida Gov. Rick Scott is en route to Fort Lauderdale for an update on the situation.
Early word on the incident came from a tweet by Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.
"I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweets. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."
The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport, according to reports from the scene.
First Coast News and WTVJ contributed to this report.
