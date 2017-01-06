Passengers evacuated from the terminal at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Friday, January 6, 2017. (NBC News/WTVJ) (Photo: WXIA)

A gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing at least three people before being taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Miami NBC station WTVJ says nine people were shot and three killed in the shooting.

According to reports via police radio at the site, the incident appears to involve one shooter who is reportedly in custody.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said all services have been suspended at Fort Lauderdale for the time being, given the situation there, and the ongoing investigation.





All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

According to WTVJ, security at Miami International Airport has been tightened as a result of the situation at Fort Lauderdale. They also said that Florida Gov. Rick Scott is en route to Fort Lauderdale for an update on the situation.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet by Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.

"I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweets. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport, according to reports from the scene.





I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

First Coast News and WTVJ contributed to this report.