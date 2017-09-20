Courtesy: UnitedHealthcare of Georgia

ATLANTA, GA. - A local second grader at Holy Spirit Preparatory School is sharing a few laughs to change lives.

Shaun Michael Mooney is teaming up with the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation to release three joke books this fall.

Cool Jokes for Summer, Sweets, Treats & Eats, and Holidays, Celebrations & Birthday Jokes feature hundreds of family-friendly jokes by kids, for kids.

Proceeds from the books will be used to fund child medical grants for families in Georgia. According to the foundation, the grants help pay for medical services like occupational and physical therapy, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs and more.

© 2017 WXIA-TV