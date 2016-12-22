Atlanta attorney who killed wife issued $200,000 bond

Tex McIver, the prominent attorney who shot and killed his Diane McIver in September, was issued a $200,000 bond this morning after he turned himself in

ATLANTA - Prominent Atlanta attorney Tex McIver made his first appearance in a Fulton County court Thursday morning. A judge issued him a $200,000 bond.

As a condition of his bond, McIver cannot have conversations with the friend who was the driver of the SUV at the center of the shooting. He also cannot speak to anyone employed by the Corey foundation, the company where his wife served as CEO.

McIver's attorney said his is not a flight risk and has been

"He's done nothing but be heartbroken since this happened....He can't go to work., he can't do anything."

His attorney also pointed out that today is McIver's 74th birthday.

An arrest warrant was issued for him yesterday for involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. McIver admitted to shooting his wife inside an SUV near Piedmont Park in late September.

He said it was accidental and he did not intend on killing Diane Mciver who was the president of Corey Airport Services.

A close friend in the car at the time of the shooting told police she believed it was also accidental and his lawyer also believes he's innocent.

