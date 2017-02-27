Atlanta-based missionary's condition worsens

ATLANTA – The family of an Atlanta-area missionary said his condition has worsened after he suffered a stroke last week.

Alan Winter, 58, was flown to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta after suffering a stroke while on his way from Atlanta to Colombia.

His family said doctors there didn't realize at first it was a stroke, which caused a delay in treatment.

The family then raised thousands through a GoFundMe account to bring him back to Atlanta to be treated.

A Facebook page for Winter has been providing supporters with updates. On Monday, a post stated that Winter "has faced some setbacks and he is showing signs of a worsening condition."

Winter founded Frontline Missions, based in Fairburn, in 1997. His organization brings medical teams to remote areas of South America.

