Atlanta-based missionary's condition worsens

ATLANTA – The family of an Atlanta-area missionary said his condition has worsened after he suffered a stroke last week.
Alan Winter, 58, was flown to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta after suffering a stroke while on his way from Atlanta to Colombia.
His family said doctors there didn't realize at first it was a stroke, which caused a delay in treatment.
The family then raised thousands through a GoFundMe account to bring him back to Atlanta to be treated.
A Facebook page for Winter has been providing supporters with updates. On Monday, a post stated that Winter "has faced some setbacks and he is showing signs of a worsening condition."
Winter founded Frontline Missions, based in Fairburn, in 1997. His organization brings medical teams to remote areas of South America.
RELATED | The mission to save life of Atlanta-based missionary raises tens of thousands of dollars
RELATED LINK: GoFundMe Account, Pray for Alan Winter
RELATED LINK: Facebook Updates on Alan Winter
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs