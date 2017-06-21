(Photo: Video still, City of Atlanta)

ATLANTA -- City employees in Atlanta could be seeing the minimum wage increase after a vote by the city council during a specially called meeting on Wednesday.

The vote, an amendment to the Financial Year 2018 budget, means a $13 an hour minimum wage increase for an estimated 360 city employees over the state’s $5.15 minimum wage - and nearly double the federal $7.25. After being approved as part of the city’s $2 billion budget, it officially goes into effect on July 1. The increase will come from the $648.6 million general fund.

"We increased our minimum wage from $10.10 per hour to $13.00 per hour in the new budget and $14.00 per hour in next year's budget," City Council President Ceasar Mitchell said.

City employees at pay grades 19 and above will receive a 3 percent salary adjustment – which excludes employees with salaries of $150,000 and above.

City officials said that the minimum salary for those at a Grade 19 position is $41,000. However, this can vary depending on position, labor intensity and education level among other items.

This is the first step in a year-by-year increase that aims to push the minimum wage up to $14 an hour in the following year and $15 a year after that.

However, these aren’t the only employees looking at a pay increase. As part of the budget, the city also approved an increase in the starting salaries of city firefighters. Through an amendment to the FY2018 budget, the council approved three tiers of pay for firefighters.

Tier I includes those with up to 10 years of service and is set at $40,000. Tier II is set at those with 11 to 15 years of service and is set at $43,428. For those with 15 or more years of service, a base is set at 46,856 for Tier III.

City officials said that base salary for firefighters does not include additional compensation when considering education and other credentials. The changes will also take effect on July 1.

"These raises were the results of the hard work of the Employee Compensation Technical Advisory Group I convened in 2014 to deal with compensation for our city employees," Mitchell said. "Today, we sent a strong message to all of our employees that their hard work is appreciated."

According to the city's budget schedule, the budget ordinance, among others, will sit on the mayor's desk for approval on June 30.

© 2017 WXIA-TV