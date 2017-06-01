Atlanta-bound Frontier flight delayed for scorpion reported on board

A Frontier Airlines jet (Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

A Frontier Airlines flight from San Antonio to Atlanta was delayed Thursday morning after a scorpion was reportedly seen on board by passengers.

According to an email message to NBC News from Frontier Airlines, the flight had departed but returned to San Antonio after reports of passengers seeing the scorpion.

We have no actual pictures of it, and Frontier staff has not seen one either. Maintenance is doing a full search of the aircraft to see if there actually is one.

One passenger tweeted out a photo of staff as they began to look around for the scorpion.

Shortly after that point, the passengers were taken off of the plane while maintenance staff searched the aircraft for the scorpion.

There's no word on whether or not the scorpion has been located, and no word on how soon the flight will continue on to Atlanta.

