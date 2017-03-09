Atlanta Boy Choir & Dunwoody UMC partner for premiere

The Atlanta Boy Choir and the Dunwoody UMC Chancel Choir will present the U.S. premiere of Paul Mealor’s “The Farthest Shore" on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 1548 Mt Vernon Road.

DUNWOODY, GA. - The Atlanta Boy Choir and the Dunwoody UMC Chancel Choir will present the U.S. premiere of Paul Mealor’s “The Farthest Shore" on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 1548 Mt Vernon Road.

"The Farthest Shore" is new oratorio for soloists, choir, brass quintet, and organ.

Based on Celtic legend, it tells the story of a boy who washes up on unforgiving shore during a terrible storm and proceeds to weave a spell over the inhabitants of a small village in a dramatic tale that entwines reality, morality and faith in the quest for ultimate personal truth.

Guests do not need to buy a ticket but a donation of $10 is suggested.

Written by the world-renowned composer Paul Mealor, "The Farthest Shore" originally debuted in London in May of 2013 by the BBC Singers.

Paul Mealor has been described as 'the most important composer to have emerged in Welsh choral music since William Mathias' (New York Times, 2001).

Since January 2003, Mealor has taught in the Music Department at the University of Aberdeen where he is Professor of Composition.

He was catapulted to international stardom in April 2011, when 2.5 billion people (the largest audience in broadcasting history) heard his Motet, Ubi caritas performed by the choirs of Westminster Abbey and Her Majesty's Chapel Royal, conducted by James O'Donnell at the Royal Wedding Ceremony of His Royal Highness Prince William and Catherine Middleton (now The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge) at Westminster Abbey.

It has since topped the Classical singles charts in the USA, UK, Australia, France and New Zealand.

