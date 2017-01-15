Atlanta celebrates MLK birthday, legacy

Martin Luther King in Oslo with Nobel Peace Prize medal in 1964 OSLO, NORWAY: US civil rights leader Martin Luther King, displays 10 December 1964 in Oslo, his Nobel Peace Prize medal. (Photo credit should read AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

ATLANTA, Ga -- Numerous celebrations and events have already begun in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was born January 15, 1929, in Atlanta.

A federal holiday was established in 1983 after Congress passed a bill and President Ronald Reagan signed it to set aside the third Monday in January to remember the civil rights pioneer and Atlanta native. It was officially recognized in 1986.

Here’s a look at some of the events going on this weekend:

Sunday, January 15, 2017

3 pm -- 32nd Clayton County Ecumenical Service, Shiloh Baptist Church, Jonesboro

HandsOn Atlanta's 3rd annual Sunday Supper. Emceed by 11 Alive's Chesley McNeil and Cheryl Preheim at the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Monday, January 16, 2017

Oakland Cemetery National Day of Service, 9 am to noon, 1 pm to 3 pm

Atlanta History Center & Margaret Mitchell House; free admission all day Walking Through the Valley, Noon and 2 pm Frye Gaillard, Go South to Freedom, 3 pm Connie Curry, 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 1:30pm, 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm Rosalyn Walton, 10:15 am, 11:15 am, 1:15 pm, 2:15 pm, 3:15 pm, 4:15 pm Freedom Ride Simulation, 10:15 am, 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm “The Big March” and “March on Washington” features from the DVD Martin Luther King: “I Have a Dream” -- 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm “I Have a Dream” speech from the DVD Martin Luther King: “I Have a Dream” -- 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm

Margaret Mitchell House Noon – Dr. Calinda Lee, The Time is Always Right to Do the Right Thing: Lessons from Drum Majors for Justice



Cobb County government and Cobb NAACP celebration, 10 am, Turner Chapel AME Church, Marietta.

47th annual Hosea Helps MLK dinner, 10 am to 3 pm, Georgia World Congress Center

Beloved Community Talks: Let's Bridge The Racial Divide Across Urban, Suburban and Rural America The King Center, The Yolanda D. King Theatre For The Performing Arts. 6-7:30 pm.

NAACP DeKalb County 15th annual parade, noon

NAACP Fayette County parade, 10:30 am, program at 11:30 am

The Packaged Good, a non-profit storefront in Dunwoody, is hosting a free event for the community to pack 2,000 care packages for homeless and underprivileged families. 10 am-4 pm, 5517 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Have we missed your event? Send your announcement to news@11alive.com.

(© 2017 WXIA)