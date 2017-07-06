Atlanta collector sees comic art soar in value

The money can be good, but it's not the motivation for Benno Rothschild , an Atlanta attorney who collects comic art.

"I enjoy the sequential nature of it," said Rothschild, a partner with Hartman Simons. "It's art that tells a story, which I think is pretty fun."

Rothschild has so much comic art that he can't find room for it all on his walls of his home.

He stores the rest in books full of familiar faces, like Archie, Dagwood and Spider-Man.

"You see the name of the comic it came from," Rothschild explained as he showed 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie one of his Spider-Man pages.

Each piece represents a page in a comic book. Most are drawn, inked and colored by hand.

Rothschild began collecting comic art at the age of 16, when he asked his dad for a piece as a birthday gift.

"My dad was actually shocked by the price," he explained. "It was $150. I said, 'Dad, I'm not asking for a car!' I just wanted a piece of art."

His collection has grown and become a real investment. It's now worth more than $500,000.

"When I started buying, it was purely a hobby," Rothschild said. "Over time, it's amazing how the values have risen."

His most valuable piece is a Batman page that he bought in 1987 for $800.

"Recently, a similar page sold at auction for $450,000. It was pretty shocking to me. That's a lot of inflation," he said.

Rothschild said he appreciates the art and the artists more than the money.

