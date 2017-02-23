Atlanta couple moves forward after tragedy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Video shows moments before rapper Bankroll Fresh's death
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
Local football coach says he was fired over social media post
-
RAW VIDEO: Bankroll Fresh shooting
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
VIDEO: Tara Grinstead accused killer makes first appearance
-
Ex-NFL player and coach says he was fired over social media post
-
WXIA Live News
-
Tara Grinstead: Missing for over a decade
More Stories
-
Moving forward: What paralysis took away,…Feb 23, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
-
Heroic employee wrongly accused of the crime he helped stopFeb 23, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
Break in the case: Arrest made in murder of Georgia…Feb 23, 2017, 10:12 a.m.