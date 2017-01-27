Atlanta deputy director 'no longer with city' after arrest, Hard Rock Cafe tirade

(Photo: LinkedIn)

ATLANTA -- Police confirm that a top-ranking employee of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's office was arrested for causing a disturbance at downtown Atlanta's Hard Rock Cafe while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Now officials with the city confirm she is no longer employed by the city.

Authorities released a report of the Jan. 19 incident to 11Alive on Friday detailing how former Deputy Director of International Affairs Bettina Gardner ended up in police custody.

Police arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. to reports of Gardner being "very intoxicated" and "under the influence of suspected alcohol".

By the time police had arrived, Gardner had already been kicked out of the Hard Rock Cafe and was refused entry to the Hooters restaurant nearby due to her behavior, according to the police report.

As officers exited their vehicle, they said Gardner was standing in the middle of the city sidewalk cursing loudly and slurring her words - drawing the attention of people in the area. Officers handcuffed her as her tirade continued telling them she did not like the "slave shackles".

Officers searched Gardner and then placed her in the back of an emergency vehicle as they went to speak with management at the Hard Rock Cafe.

There, the manager said that she was sitting at the bar, speaking loudly and swearing. Management approached her to ask her to watch her language - and then to leave - offering to walk her a block away to where she said she was staying.

The report, detailing the manager's narrative of her response said "she got sassy" over the request and began "loudly proclaiming her issue was racially motivated."

Eventually she was escorted out by an on-duty officer and staff after refusing to leave. She was then relocated to the Zone 5 precinct while the city jail performed their shift change. During this time, the report states she continued to curse and was now acting recklessly with the potential to harm herself. Officers then handcuffed her to a bench but said she started "banging" the benches and the back wall while also trying to flip herself upside down.

"Her words were so slurred, at this moment, it was assumed she was speaking a foreign language," the report stated.

It was around this point that police said Gardner said she worked for a "Cooper" and that "Coop" was going to come "get us." Officers soon learned that the Cooper in question was Mayor Kasim Reed's Executive Protection Officer. Police said she then stated that she has "people in Washington."

Soon officers learned her connection to the mayor. In her purse, officers located a white card with her name and title on it along with an e-mail address police used to verify her employment with the mayor's office.

Police said she was checked by medical personnel at Grady and then admitted to Atlanta City Jail but not before, according to police, she "threw herself down in a puddle of water screaming 'police brutality.'."

She was jailed for disorderly conduct while under the influence. Though the incident happened days before 11Alive received the report, Gardner's booking photo has not yet been released.

(© 2017 WXIA)