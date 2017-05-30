Getty Images

The Atlanta native who was on stage at a Paris nightclub when terrorists opened fire has penned a letter to survivors of an apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Julian Dorio was playing drums for the Eagles of Death Metal on Nov. 13, 2015 when Islamic State militants triggered explosives and fired at concert-goers, killing at least 89 people. A total of 130 people died in numerous assaults in the city that night.

Authorities said a British-born suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester last week.

In an letter published by Billboard, Dorio, who is the drummer for The Whigs, told survivors of last week's attack in England, "I am heartbroken for you."

Dorio said that he watched news of the attack from his home in Nashville and thought, "Not again." He goes on write that he was "awed by the testimonies" of courage and "intrepid spirit" shown by survivors.

► RELATED | Ariana Grande writes lengthy letter, plans Manchester benefit concert

He offers his advice on moving on from the tragedy, saying, "Feel it all. I have learned to be patient with myself and to acknowledge every feeling, sensation and thought as it ebbs and flows."

Dorio describes the process he went through, relying on his wife, friends and therapist.

"Each day I felt a little more of my old self. Paris is something that happened to me, but it is not me," he writes.

"I encourage you to be kind to yourself and have mercy on each other."

Read the entire letter at Billboard.com here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV