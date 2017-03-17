Atlanta Film Festival celebrates 25th anniversary of 'My Cousin Vinny'

The 2017 Atlanta Film Festival will mark the 25th anniversary of "My Cousin Vinny" with a special Food on Film event on Sunday, March 26.

It will include a noon screening of the movie at the Plaza Theatre, followed by an after-party catered by James Beard Award-semifinalist, The Federal, at the Callonwolde Fine Arts Center.

The Academy Award®-winning "My Cousin Vinny" was directed by Jonathan Lynn, and stars Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio and Marisa Tomei. It was filmed in 1992 in Georgia long before the 2008 tax incentives that led to the explosive growth of the industry in the state.

This is the fifth year that ATLFF has hosted the foodie-favorite Food On Film event, which pairs a food-themed movie with a delicious after party.

Honoring one of the film’s most memorable scenes, ATLFF will shine the spotlight on grits, a cuisine staple of any “self-respecting southerner,” at the after party at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center.

The Federal will serve up their take on grits and other beloved southern dishes. Admission to the after party is free with a ticket to the screening ($10 in advance/$12 at the door).

Chef Shaun Doty’s The Federal, which opened in Midtown in late 2016, was recently announced as a semifinalist for the 2017 James Beard Award for “Best New Restaurant”.

The 2017 ATLFF will take place from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, April 2.

The 10-day event will feature more than 160 feature length and short film presentations, 37 creative conferences and approximately a dozen special presentations.

For more information about the Atlanta Film Festival and the full schedule of film screenings and events, visit www.atlantafilmfestival.com/films.

Passes to the festival and tickets to individual screenings are available for purchase now on the website.

