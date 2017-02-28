Atlanta Gladiators will honor teen goalie who beat cancer

The Atlanta Gladiators will honor a tough teenage goalie, Connor McMahon, during this year's “Hockey Fights Cancer” weekend on March 11-12.
McMahon, 15, fought and beat his third cancer diagnosis by taking part in a national clinical trial of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy, which uses a disabled form of HIV to attack cancer cells.
RELATED | Giving thanks for Connor McMahon's cancer cure
The Georgia DECA program, which includes many of Connor's high school classmates, is helping organize a special weekend for Connor, other cancer survivors and members of the local hockey community.
Connor is a goalie for the Atlanta Fire program. His siblings play in the Thunder and Phoenix programs.
Fundraiser seats at the Premium level are available for $15 each ($24 value) for the Glads games on March 11 at 7:05 p.m. and March 12 at 2:05 p.m. against Greenville.
The Atlanta Gladiators organization will donate $5 from each ticket purchased to Connor’s Hope, a foundation benefiting children with cancer.
Special Events held during this special weekend include:
• 2 Games Played on Purple Ice
• Tailgating along with Green Egg Demos
• Street Hockey
• DJ – on Saturday
• Connor and his Atlanta Fire Teammates will be honored during the National Anthem on Saturday
• Raffles and more!
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs