Atlanta Gladiators will honor teen goalie who beat cancer

Connor McMahon, 15, is cancer free after taking part in a risky but promising clinical trial of CAR T-cell therapy at Duke Children's Hospital.

Jennifer Leslie, WXIA 10:59 AM. EST February 28, 2017

The Atlanta Gladiators will honor a tough teenage goalie, Connor McMahon, during this year's “Hockey Fights Cancer” weekend on March 11-12.

McMahon, 15, fought and beat his third cancer diagnosis by taking part in a national clinical trial of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy, which uses a disabled form of HIV to attack cancer cells.

The Georgia DECA program, which includes many of Connor's high school classmates, is helping organize a special weekend for Connor, other cancer survivors and members of the local hockey community.

Connor is a goalie for the Atlanta Fire program. His siblings play in the Thunder and Phoenix programs.  

Fundraiser seats at the Premium level are available for $15 each ($24 value) for the Glads games on March 11 at 7:05 p.m. and March 12 at 2:05 p.m. against Greenville.  

The Atlanta Gladiators organization will donate $5 from each ticket purchased to Connor’s Hope, a foundation benefiting children with cancer.   

Special Events held during this special weekend include:
• 2 Games Played on Purple Ice
• Tailgating along with Green Egg Demos
• Street Hockey
• DJ – on Saturday
• Connor and his Atlanta Fire Teammates will be honored during the National Anthem on Saturday
• Raffles and more! 

