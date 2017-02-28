Atlanta Gladiators will honor teen goalie who beat cancer

Connor McMahon was all smiles after doctors said he is cancer free.

The Atlanta Gladiators will honor a tough teenage goalie, Connor McMahon, during this year's “Hockey Fights Cancer” weekend on March 11-12.

McMahon, 15, fought and beat his third cancer diagnosis by taking part in a national clinical trial of CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy, which uses a disabled form of HIV to attack cancer cells.

RELATED | Giving thanks for Connor McMahon's cancer cure

The Georgia DECA program, which includes many of Connor's high school classmates, is helping organize a special weekend for Connor, other cancer survivors and members of the local hockey community.

Connor is a goalie for the Atlanta Fire program. His siblings play in the Thunder and Phoenix programs.

Connor McMahon, 15, has been playing hockey since he was three years old. It's his passion and his escape. He feels at home in goal. (Photo: 11Alive News)

Fundraiser seats at the Premium level are available for $15 each ($24 value) for the Glads games on March 11 at 7:05 p.m. and March 12 at 2:05 p.m. against Greenville.

The Atlanta Gladiators organization will donate $5 from each ticket purchased to Connor’s Hope, a foundation benefiting children with cancer.

Special Events held during this special weekend include:

• 2 Games Played on Purple Ice

• Tailgating along with Green Egg Demos

• Street Hockey

• DJ – on Saturday

• Connor and his Atlanta Fire Teammates will be honored during the National Anthem on Saturday

• Raffles and more!

(© 2017 WXIA)