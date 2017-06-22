Atlanta Hawk's Kent Bazemore takes over TopGolf for charity

The Atlanta Hawks ’ Kent Bazemore will raise money for his charity during a " Topgolf Takeover " on Wednesday, June 28.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Kent Bazemore will raise money for his charity during a "Topgolf Takeover" on Wednesday, June 28.

The event will support the ARMS Foundation, founded by Bazemore in 2012 when he made the NBA.

The ARMS Foundation invests in young people to inspire them to reach their dreams and full potential with engaging programming, partnerships with other organizations and financial assistance to help them achieve a lifetime of success.

During the event, Bazemore will be honored with a Proclamation from both the City of Atlanta and Fulton County to recognize his community service efforts.

The Topgolf Takeover will run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW in Atlanta.



More information and sponsorships for the event are available here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV