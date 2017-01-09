Atlanta man says laptop stopped bullet during Florida airport shooting

SAN FRANCISCO — As shots flew through baggage claim at Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and chaos reigned, an Atlanta man considered himself lucky.

Steve Frappier, 37, an Atlanta school counselor, says his MacBook Pro took a bullet for him, allowing him to escape serious injury in a shooting spree that killed at least five and wounded six more.

“If I didn’t have that backpack on, the bullet would have shot me between the shoulders,” Frappier told the Miami Herald . “It still doesn’t feel real."

Frappier, who was in town for an education conference, heard what he thought were loud firecrackers in baggage claim until someone shouted, "He's got a gun! Get down!" he says.

As people hit the ground, the gunman sprayed the area with fire, hitting at least man in the head, Frappier told the Herald. During the melee, he said he felt something brush his back.

It was only 30 minutes later, when he was in the bathroom and opened his backpack, that he discovered a bullet hole in his school-issued laptop. He immediately handed it over to the FBI, which found a 9mm slug inside the backpack.

"It absolutely saved my life," Frappier said. "The laptop and the case and backpack altogether."

Frappier said he hopes that the shooting will lead to better treatment for veterans and the mentally ill.

"Can we use this moment to get the experts to look at the right type of protocol," said Frappier. "It has nothing to do the Second Amendment or politics, but it's about taking care of our veterans and society as a whole."

Frappier is scheduled to return to Atlanta on Wednesday.

