Atlanta mayor signs ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

ATLANTA - Mayor Kasim Reed announced Wednesday morning that he signed the city council ordinance decriminalizing marijuana.

He made the announcement on the Ryan Cameron show saying he signed the ordinance at 6:24 p.m. yesterday. Reed said they had a signing ceremony planned to include the politicians who played a roll in the legislation.

Wednesday morning began with a tweet from the official Atlanta City Council twitter account saying that the mayor vetoed the ordinance.

They later recalled that tweet saying it was a mistake. According to Atlanta City Council Communications employee Tony Gomez, "Apparently our new over-zealous social media person tweeted the wrong thing."

It appears the legislation that was attached to the email that confused the unnamed employee was actually about selling land in Hapeville, Ga, not the marijuana ordnance.

READ | City council issues correction | Mayor did not veto legislation to decriminalize marijuana

Check with 11Alive for updates on this story.

WEED IS NOT LEGAL IN ATLANTA

A vote to decriminalize is not a vote for legalization. Marijuana is still very illegal in the city of Atlanta. The decriminalization vote proposed a change to the way people are prosecuted after being found in possession marijuana within the city limits of Atlanta.

It would not have changed the way DUI's are prosecuted.

► INVESTIGATION | Drivers arrested while stone-cold sober

WHAT THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE CHANGES

It took imprisonment off the books for people caught with less than an ounce of the illegal drug. The ordinance would have also reduced any potential fine to a maximum of $75.

Punishment would essentially become a citation, similar to a traffic ticket.

Under current law, possession of marijuana within the city of Atlanta is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for a period of up to six months.

► RELATED | Read the ordinance

© 2017 WXIA-TV