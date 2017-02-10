Atlanta musician joins the big leagues with Grammy nod

He's only 28 years old and started playing piano full-time just five years ago, and yet John Burke of Atlanta is up for music's most prestigious award.

He's only 28 years old and started playing piano full-time just five years ago, and yet John Burke of Atlanta is up for music's most prestigious award.

John Burke is nominated for a Grammy for Best New Age Album for Orogen , the only independently produced album in that category.

"I feel like I've already won. I'm a small act, just a dude in his studio in Atlanta, and I got nominated," Burke told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

John Burke started playing piano when he was 15 years old and found his passion. But he had to work hard at it.

"There are failures. I've definitely had my down days, weeks, months," Burke said. "It's really difficult to find your voice and your audience, but with the right kind of work and perserverence, it really happens."

He has built a fanbase in churches and online using social media and music streaming and social media.

With no record label or professional representation, he has self-released six albums, including Orogen , his latest.

"It actually happened. I got nominated for a Grammy!" Burke added. "My girlfriend got her dresses. I got my suit. We're all set up, we're going to be meeting lots of amazing people. I cannot wait."

Burke's competition in the New Age category includes Enya, Vangelis, Peter Kater & Tina Guo, and White Sun.

(© 2017 WXIA)