Atlanta officials, law enforcement share message of support in wake of Las Vegas shooting

The latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Liza Lucas , WXIA 9:49 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

ATLANTA, GA. - Atlanta officials are sharing words of support in wake of the deadly attack in Las Vegas.

Georgia's Lt. Governor Casey Cagle posted on Facebook that he's "praying for Las Vegas and the victims of the horrible shooting last night."

While U.S. Sen. David Perdue also shared prayers via Twitter.

Several police departments are also tweeting posts of solidarity, Kennesaw Police Department using the hashtag #StayStrongLasVegas:

"Our hearts go out to all the victims and families affected from this senseless attack in Las Vegas," Duluth Police posted on the department's Facebook page. 


