Atlanta officials, law enforcement share message of support in wake of Las Vegas shooting

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA. - Atlanta officials are sharing words of support in wake of the deadly attack in Las Vegas.

Georgia's Lt. Governor Casey Cagle posted on Facebook that he's "praying for Las Vegas and the victims of the horrible shooting last night."

While U.S. Sen. David Perdue also shared prayers via Twitter.

Praying for the victims of the horrific shooting in #LasVegas and for the first responders and doctors working to save others. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) October 2, 2017

Several police departments are also tweeting posts of solidarity, Kennesaw Police Department using the hashtag #StayStrongLasVegas:

"Our hearts go out to all the victims and families affected from this senseless attack in Las Vegas," Duluth Police posted on the department's Facebook page.





