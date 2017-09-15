Atlanta Police Officer turns to his own closet to help homeless

ATLANTA, GA. -
One Atlanta Police Officer didn't go far to help one of the city's homeless.
He turned to his own closet.
According to a Facebook post by City of Atlanta Police Department, Officer Donte Booker had been working detail at an area homeless shelter when he kept seeing a man wearing the same clothes for weeks. Booker watched the man with his kids and said he remained active despite his circumstances.
Booker decided to take action, going home and searching through his own closet for items to share with the gentleman. The officer gave the man four bags of clothing, including jeans, shirts, both new and used.
"It's a blessing to be a blessing and both have made a new friend," the department's Facebook page said.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
