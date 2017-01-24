Atlanta police officers shoot at pit bull

ATLANTA - Police shot at a pit bull Tuesday morning in Southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department Sgt. Warren Pickard, the incident happened while police were searching for a brown colored pit bull but said, "it's unclear if the dog was actually struck by a bullet."

Police were responding to a home in the 1900 block of Windsor drive SW when when shots were fired. Pickard said the residents in the neighborhood had been complaining about dogs.

In one week, there have been three incident involving pit bulls in the area.

Monday morning, a man was severely mauled while walking on Chappell Road NW.

Six days prior and less than a mile away, a 6-year-old boy was killed and a little girl was severely injured when a pack of dogs attacked a group of students walking to the bus stop.

