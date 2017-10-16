Atlanta rapper Gucci getting married tomorrow - on a Tuesday

Weddings are typically reserved for weekends but Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane and his fiancé Keyshia Ka'Oir are saying 'I do' on a Tuesday.

The duo had a memorable engagement at an Atlanta Hawks game when Gucci arranged a "kiss cam" proposal during a Nov. 2016 game. Instead of a kiss, he pulled out a tiny box and presented Ka'oir with an eye-popping diamond ring.

Nearly a year later, the couple is heading down the aisle. Tomorrow on Morning Rush, get a sneak peek of the star-studded wedding. 11Alive's Francesca Amiker talks to Ka'Oir before the couple walks down the aisle in this special weekday ceremony.

