Atlanta study examines why Parkinson's patients struggle with sleep

Doctors at NeuroTrials Research in Atlanta are testing a drug that could help Parkinson's disease patients who struggle with sleep.

Gunther Eichler can't fall asleep at night and fights to stay awake during the day.

"I can be sitting here talking to you, and my eyes will close and I can fall asleep," Eichler told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 14 years ago but just recently began struggling with sleep.

Experts say as many as half of Parkinson's patients are excessively sleepy.

"What will happen eventually is their disease symptoms and so forth will become significantly amplified," said Dr. Michael Lacey of NeuroTrials Research in Atlanta.

He is leading a clinical trial of a medication that could bring relief.

It's a wake-promoting drug that's already in the pipeline for FDA approval for obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy.

"Sleep is incredibly important for everyone, but is especially important for people with various neurodegenerative type conditions," Dr. Lacey added.

Doctors at NeuroTrials are accepting people to participate in the study who are 35-80 years old, are on stable treatment for their Parkinson’s yet experience excessive sleepiness.

They must be otherwise healthy and may be compensated for time and travel.

© 2017 WXIA-TV