Atlanta United VIP suite will help raise money to prevent blindness

ATLANTA - Four Atlanta United tickets for Arthur Blank's suite are up for grabs as part of a raffle drawing to benefit Prevent Blindness Georgia.

Raffle tickets will be sold on Saturday, June 17th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Optique at West Paces, which is sponsoring the fundraiser.

Optique owner and Optometrist Dr. Gavin Cohen is a board member for Prevent Blindness Georgia, which works to prevent blindness and preserve sight for Georgians across the state by offering comprehensive vision exams to children and adults who cannot afford vision care.

The suite grand prize will include a parking pass, food, drink and an Atlanta United goodie bag upon arrival for the June 24 match.

Food and drinks will be provided at the event, which is open to the public.

Optique at West Paces is located at 1244 West Paces Ferry Road.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event, one ticket for $20 or three tickets for $50. All proceeds from the event go to Prevent Blindness Georgia.

The raffle will also include sunglasses and other prizes.

